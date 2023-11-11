Jump to content

The Independent view

So who is hateful now, Suella?

Editorial: Sir Mark Rowley, the Met police commissioner, judged the issue better than the prime minister, and much better than the home secretary

Saturday 11 November 2023 20:48
<p>‘The Independent’ congratulates Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, for resisting political pressure to ban the pro-Palestinian march</p>

‘The Independent’ congratulates Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police commissioner, for resisting political pressure to ban the pro-Palestinian march

(PA)

There should be no doubt about what the prime minister needs to do, given that more than 300,000 people marched peacefully to express their support for Palestinian rights, while it was the English nationalists incited by Suella Braverman who disrespected the Cenotaph that she said she cared so much about.

Perhaps now Rishi Sunak will finally get on with it. And sack the home secretary. If she had any humility – a quality in which she is signally lacking – she would apologise for labelling all the pro-Palestinian demonstrators “hateful”. Most of the hate on show today came from right-wing thugs dressed in black or draped in St George flags, chanting “England till I die”, who pushed their way into Whitehall where tomorrow’s Remembrance Sunday service will be held.

Ms Braverman’s incendiary and grossly irresponsible claim on the eve of the march that the police were biased in favour of the left could only have encouraged the thugs to think that she was on their side.

