A year on from the explosion that devastated Beirut, much of Lebanon’s political stability and the nation itself, the country remains almost as shattered as it was that day.

It was not some audacious act of terror that detonated some 2,750 tonnes of fertiliser stored unsafely in a dockside warehouse, but (if it can be expressed in this way) an outrageous act of neglect; in turn born of complacency and a badly debilitated state.

In the period since, no one has been brought to justice for what happened – the loss of 218 lives, thousands injured, homes and businesses destroyed, with around $15bn in damage to property. That, as well as the wasteland of the old port, stands as a monument to the dire state of Lebanon’s governance.