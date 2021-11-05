Sadly, even with an effective majority of 85 in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson cannot repeal the law of unintended consequences – a piece of legislation that has given him considerable grief during his premiership.

The latest (inadvertent) consequence of his decisions is that the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, is less – rather than more – likely to be forced out of her job.

She is, therefore, in a stronger – rather than weaker – position when it comes to reviewing the various irregularities in the prime minister’s own affairs: who pays for his holidays, and who paid for the refurbishment of his flat.