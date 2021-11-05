Boris Johnson is more vulnerable now than he was a week ago – unlike the standards watchdog

Editorial: The bungled attempt to ‘reform’ the existing procedures in upholding standards was partly intended to make the commissioner’s position untenable – but it failed miserably

Friday 05 November 2021 21:30
comments
<p>‘It is thought Mr Johnson lives in fear of Kathryn Stone poking around in his ‘private’ affairs’ </p>

‘It is thought Mr Johnson lives in fear of Kathryn Stone poking around in his ‘private’ affairs’

(Reuters)

Sadly, even with an effective majority of 85 in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson cannot repeal the law of unintended consequences – a piece of legislation that has given him considerable grief during his premiership.

The latest (inadvertent) consequence of his decisions is that the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, is less – rather than more – likely to be forced out of her job.

She is, therefore, in a stronger – rather than weaker – position when it comes to reviewing the various irregularities in the prime minister’s own affairs: who pays for his holidays, and who paid for the refurbishment of his flat.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments