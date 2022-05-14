Boris Johnson has shown all the steadiness of a wonky shopping trolley in his approach to healthy eating policy, as he has done on so many other subjects.

When he was a reactionary newspaper columnist he inveighed against the nanny state and accused the New Labour government of telling people what to eat. Then, when he was struck down with coronavirus, he appeared to undergo a conversion, going along with some broadly sensible public health proposals and launching a campaign against obesity.

He earned some plaudits by trading on his everyman image as a middle-aged food-lover who struggled with his weight. If we ever wanted a politician to embody the message – doubts and contradictions included – Mr Johnson seemed to be it.