Hostility towards the prime minister is unlikely to subside over the jubilee weekend

Editorial: The realisation is slowly dawning on Tory MPs that the country, and the Conservative Party, would be better headed by someone else

Monday 30 May 2022 21:30
In between cups of tea, rounds of coronation chicken sandwiches and spoonfuls of platinum jubilee pudding, Conservative MPs will be spending the next few days chatting to their constituents and activists, gently gauging the mood of the country.

If the subject of Boris Johnson should ever arise, it’s likely that sentiment towards him will more often be negative than positive. Certainly, many people may be tired of talking about Partygate, just as they would love the issue of Brexit to simply disappear, but many are also weary of the prime minister and his ways.

The country has endured six months of appalling revelations about the hypocritical and reckless conduct of Mr Johnson and those around him during the Covid crisis, and all the evasions and squirming that usually follow.

