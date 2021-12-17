It is right that Boris Johnson takes full responsibility for the humiliation in North Shropshire

Editorial: Things can only get worse for Mr Johnson over the next few weeks, assuming he survives that long

Friday 17 December 2021 21:30
(Dave Brown)

Boris Johnson has taken full responsibility for the humiliation of the North Shropshire by-election, as well he might.

It was, after all, his decision to approve the ill-fated plan to save Owen Paterson from censure in the Commons, which set in motion the train of events that led to the loss of a seat the Tories have held since before Queen Victoria ascended the throne.

The opportunity to muzzle Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, who is due to investigate his own ethical standards, was just too tempting for Mr Johsinson – and it was a fateful misstep.

