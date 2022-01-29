As we report today, Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, is preparing his campaign to run for the leadership of the Conservative Party – and therefore prime minister – should a vacancy arise. This is the prudent thing to do, and suggests that he has some of the qualities that are needed for the top job, which the incumbent lacks: diligence, focus, the ability to plan ahead.

Meanwhile, Tom Tugendhat, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has become the first MP to declare that he will stand as a candidate if there is a leadership contest. A much-admired speech in the Commons on the fall of Kabul may not amount to a full prospectus for the highest office, but he deserves praise for being open about his ambition. He is entitled to try to build on his status as the fourth-most-favoured candidate in the betting market – after Mr Sunak, Liz Truss (the foreign secretary), and Jeremy Hunt, who was the runner-up to Boris Johnson two and a half years ago.

The Independent is not in the business of endorsing any of the candidates, declared or undeclared, in a leadership contest that has not begun and may not begin for some time, but we observe that Boris Johnson has forfeited the right to the premiership. Whatever the outcome of the current police investigation, he has already admitted that there was a gathering in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown that should not have happened. He presided over an office that did not take the public health laws that the government itself had laid down as seriously as most of the population did.