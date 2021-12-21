There is something very wrong with the way the government communicates with the media and the public, and it is corroding trust in politics and those in public life. It has visibly damaged the fight against Covid – notably during the Dominic Cummings scandal last year, and again now with partygate – and is also gnawing away at the foundations of a liberal democracy.

When people’s healthy scepticism about politicians turns into a cynicism directed in a generalised way against free debate, and suspicions of reliable news and the very process of elections grows, then democracy itself falls into jeopardy. The Trump experiment and the insurrection of 6 January shows how things can develop in rapid and unpredictable ways.

Politicians, like journalists, have never been as respected as, say, eye surgeons or music teachers or reliable plumbers, but there are variations and there are limits. This government seems determined to bust them.