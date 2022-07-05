After the resignations of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak, two of the more serious and substantial figures in his lightweight cabinet, the prime minister’s government has entered the terminal stage.

The choice for Boris Johnson is now plain. He can either now announce the end of his premiership, and leave with whatever dignity he can muster – or he can cling on by using every trick in the book, up to and including a threat to dissolve parliament and fight a general election before he’s ousted. He does enjoy drama, after all, does Mr Johnson.

A quiet exit would be preferable with near-immediate effect, with the deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, or some other caretaker allowed to take over until a new leader emerges or is elected.