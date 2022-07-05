Boris Johnson must go – and leave Downing Street with whatever dignity he can muster

Editorial: A quiet exit would be preferable with near-immediate effect, with the deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, or some other caretaker allowed to take over until a new leader emerges or is elected

Tuesday 05 July 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The alternative will be for the PM to resist the bid to remove him</p>

The alternative will be for the PM to resist the bid to remove him

(PA)

After the resignations of Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak, two of the more serious and substantial figures in his lightweight cabinet, the prime minister’s government has entered the terminal stage.

The choice for Boris Johnson is now plain. He can either now announce the end of his premiership, and leave with whatever dignity he can muster – or he can cling on by using every trick in the book, up to and including a threat to dissolve parliament and fight a general election before he’s ousted. He does enjoy drama, after all, does Mr Johnson.

A quiet exit would be preferable with near-immediate effect, with the deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, or some other caretaker allowed to take over until a new leader emerges or is elected.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in