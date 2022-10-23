Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boris Johnson must extinguish his political ambitions and get on with his memoirs

Editorial: It is impossible to envisage Boris Johnson being allowed anywhere near the economy

Sunday 23 October 2022 23:30
Comments
<p>Johnson never gave the impression of being passionately committed to serving the interests of his constituency, let alone the public</p>

Johnson never gave the impression of being passionately committed to serving the interests of his constituency, let alone the public

(AP)

Barring some truly bizarre twist in the psychodrama of the Tory party, Rishi Sunak will be prime minister in the coming days, if not hours. Perhaps Penny Morduant will be the beneficiary of Mr Johnson’s patronage and his supporters, but Mr Sunak looks too far ahead to be overhauled.

It’s over for the former prime minister as well as this leadership contest. The process has essentially been going on since Mr Johnson’s government collapsed under him in early July, with Liz Truss a mere semi-colon between the Johnson and Sunak premierships.

It may be that Mr Johnson, ever ambitious, may in due course stage some kind of comeback, rising from the political grave like some sort of horror movie zombie. But at the moment it looks like "hasta la vista, baby" was an over-optimistic parting shot.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in