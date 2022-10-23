Barring some truly bizarre twist in the psychodrama of the Tory party, Rishi Sunak will be prime minister in the coming days, if not hours. Perhaps Penny Morduant will be the beneficiary of Mr Johnson’s patronage and his supporters, but Mr Sunak looks too far ahead to be overhauled.

It’s over for the former prime minister as well as this leadership contest. The process has essentially been going on since Mr Johnson’s government collapsed under him in early July, with Liz Truss a mere semi-colon between the Johnson and Sunak premierships.

It may be that Mr Johnson, ever ambitious, may in due course stage some kind of comeback, rising from the political grave like some sort of horror movie zombie. But at the moment it looks like "hasta la vista, baby" was an over-optimistic parting shot.