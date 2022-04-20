It is a long time since a British prime minister could visit New Delhi and take it for granted that India would gracefully align its foreign policy interests with those of the former imperial power. Boris Johnson, who unfortunately carries about him the buffoonish air of a son of the Raj, will find a warm welcome and a willing partner in prime minister Narendra Modi when they meet; but also some very hard bargaining.

India, it is fair to say, has proved resistant to the west’s pleas for solidarity with Ukraine. Diplomatically, and notably at the UN, India has pursued its traditional non-aligned or neutral stance. It has abstained in key votes, and Mr Modi continues to pursue friendly dialogue with Vladimir Putin. No doubt he is privately as appalled as anyone at the barbarity of the Russian campaign and its crimes, and would want the war to be over as soon as possible. But he has been careful not to make an enemy of his powerful northern neighbour.

Mr Modi seeks to be friends, as far as possible, with America and Europe, and to keep territorial tensions with China to a minimum, as well as keeping a wary eye on Pakistan, which is currently going through a crisis of its own. It is not that Mr Modi is delicately walking a tightrope between Russia and the west so much as a whole cat’s cradle of them simultaneously. India, as an emerging economic superpower, wishes to be friends with all and next to none. That may not be sustainable.