Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The government’s reticence on trade deals is proof that Brexit isn’t working

Editorial: Israel’s economy is roughly twice the size of New Zealand’s, so the gains might be commensurately larger, but the British government can’t say

Wednesday 28 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>British politicians are still not coming to terms with the damage Brexit has done to trade across the board</p>

British politicians are still not coming to terms with the damage Brexit has done to trade across the board

(PA)

A few tumultuous years ago, when the Brexit Leave campaign was in its pomp, one of the major arguments in favour of the UK leaving the EU was the ability for Britain to forge its own trade deals. It was, at least, theoretically and partly true.

The EU had never managed to reach trade agreements with the United States, nor the then fashionable “BRIC” – substantial, fast-growing emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India and China. The “golden age” of a new relationship with China was almost upon us. With the UK hitched up to such powerful dynamos, it would soon make up for lost trade from leaving the single market and customs union. A few sentimental souls dreamed of reviving partnerships in the Commonwealth of Nations. It would all boost national income and prosperity. Global Britain beckoned.

It’s only fair to observe that it has not quite turned out like that. Indeed, so embarrassed is this “get Brexit done” government about a central failure of policy that it is too shy to share with the public the benefits of the new trade treaty with Israel. Though advanced in some important sectors, Israel remains a relatively small economy, so perhaps not so much can be expected of the deal in the context of the size of the UK economy.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in