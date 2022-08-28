Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brexit is putting Britain’s standards in jeopardy

Editorial: No doubt the Tories will continue to argue the case for human rights around the world, only to be undone by their actions

Sunday 28 August 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The UK already sells huge volumes of weapons to Saudi Arabia, with scant concern for the fact that they are used by the Saudi government in the civil war in Yemen</p>

The UK already sells huge volumes of weapons to Saudi Arabia, with scant concern for the fact that they are used by the Saudi government in the civil war in Yemen

(Downing Street)

In the run-up to the EU referendum, and in the weeks after it, one of the more absurd promises made was that Brexit was the breakthrough that would allow the UK to reassert its values in a troubled world. The first international trade secretary, Liam Fox, became very excited at thought of the country rejoining the World Trade Organisation as an independent member rather than through the European Union. Britain, apparently, was back.

It will come as a shock to no one, not merely that such an outcome has failed to come to pass, but that the opposite is true. Much was made, and is still being made, about the opportunities to sign new trade deals as an independent country. On countless occasions, we have been told that Brexit means the UK can insist on higher standards; that it enables Britain to make demands, in its negotiations with potential trading partners, on issues that the EU might have overlooked.

More recently, the current international trade secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, has given assurances to the House of Commons that “human rights” would play a role in any future trade deals, especially in those undertaken with Middle Eastern countries and with Gulf states that have a poor record on such matters.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in