A trade war with Europe, problems with the Northern Ireland protocol, and warships deployed to Jersey: no one put any of that on the side of a bus during the Brexit referendum. Five years on from that historic vote, there is, in fact, still no easy way to discern precisely what Brexit will bring, economically, socially or politically.

Besides, as Britain’s continuing attempts to renegotiate the deal demonstrate, we didn’t “get Brexit done”, even half a decade on from when David Dimbleby declared: “We’re out.”

As with all such things, including Britain’s entry into Europe in 1973, it takes decades for the effects to be felt, and even then the dynamic processes can never be complete. This is how it will be with Brexit. So far, though, it’s not so good.