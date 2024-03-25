China has soured what was once a promising relationship

Speaking, appropriately enough, at the launch of a new generation of nuclear-powered and armed submarines in Barrow, the prime minister warned of the “epoch-defining challenge” from China. With palpable frustration, Rishi Sunak declared that it is “behaving in an increasingly assertive way abroad”, and represents “the greatest state-based threat to our economic security”.

He is entirely right about that. The curious case of the Electoral Commission hack in 2021, blamed by the security services on Chinese actors, confirms just how keen they are on probing the digital infrastructure of the British state, and, in this instance, harvesting the personal details of 40 million voters.

More targeted has been their fairly blatant hijacking of the email accounts of parliamentarians such as Iain Duncan Smith and Lord Alton. They then impersonated them in almost comically crude fashion – proving that even a superpower has its limits. Ironically, these hacks merely confirm how sensitive the Chinese are to legitimate criticism of their regime, and the far worse human rights abuses that are inflicted routinely on their Uighur Muslim citizens, the Tibetans, the inhabitants of Hong Kong, and the menacing of Taiwan.