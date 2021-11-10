The notion that the survival of life on Earth depends on Boris Johnson is not a comfortable one, and it might even frighten the prime minister himself.

The chances of success at Cop26 appear to be receding. The published draft agreement is underwhelming, fatally compromised by the reluctance of powers such as China, Russia, India and Saudi Arabia to do the right thing, as well as the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen declining to sign up to a truly ambitious vehicle electrification programme.

The respected Climate Action Tracker says the world is on course for global warming of 2.4C over pre-industrial levels – catastrophic in its own right and triggering unpredictable and even worse consequences by the end of the century. It’s not looking good for anyone.