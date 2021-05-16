Once again, Boris Johnson is playing catch-up when it comes to Covid-19

D

id Boris Johnson hesitate to prevent travel from India when he had the chance to delay the arrival of the Indian variant of Covid-19?

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, dismisses that as “Captain Hindsight” speculation, which is not exactly a total refutation of the charge.

The prime minister says that the case numbers in the subcontinent were low at the relevant time, yet restrictions on travellers from Pakistan and Bangladesh were imposed. But then again the prime minister isn’t trying to prise a much-needed trade deal from the leaders of those nations. He is, though, trying to ingratiate himself with Narendra Modi, prime minister of India.