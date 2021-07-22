Something approaching 700,000 people in the UK have been pinged by the NHS Covid app and are, presumably, undertaking the voluntary (but strongly advised) self-isolation (compulsory in Northern Ireland). Others will have been placed in lockdown because they’ve been contacted by the test and trace system, which means that self-isolation is legally required.

Alerts from the app are up 17 per cent on the previous week. There are anecdotal reports of people deleting the Covid-19 app or turning off Bluetooth, but the reports from industry suggest that the rules are causing disruption. Shortages are reported, and – as is the usual way with these things – reassurances that there is no need to panic will be swiftly followed by panic buying, with petrol and loo rolls the focus for the locusts. Shortages beget panic, and panic begets more shortages – and so the clock goes.

There is certainly a shortage of clear government messaging. People might be more inclined to follow the rules if they understood them, they were clear, and if the general vibe emanating from government and parts of the media wasn’t that so-called freedom day has arrived and the worst of the pandemic is over.