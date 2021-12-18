In the current state of alarm about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, several assumptions need to be tested before they are dismissed. First, it has been claimed that the prime minister has been so weakened by the rebellion of 101 Conservative MPs on Tuesday that he dare not impose further restrictions, even if the scientists advise him to.

This seems unlikely, given that Boris Johnson pressed ahead with the plan B restrictions knowing that he would have to rely on Labour votes to get them through parliament. He had to choose between his backbench dissidents on one side and the scientific advice and public opinion on the other, and he made his choice. Faced with the same choice over a move to plan C, we believe he would make the same decision.

Then it is alleged that the case for further restrictions is overwhelming, and that the government is putting lives at risk by failing to impose them right now. Some of the reports of the leak of minutes from the meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE) on Friday implied that scientists were calling for the immediate imposition of new restrictions. This is not the case.