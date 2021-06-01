For many months now, ministers have attempted to reassure the public that policy would be driven by “the science” and key decisions determined by “data not dates”. Most of the avoidable errors of the last 15 months – many clear enough at the time and visible without hindsight – have been because the government found political pressures and temptations more persuasive than expert advice.

In the push-and-shove of Whitehall, it seems as if the politicians managed to push the experts further than was wise. As now we realise, and as no less central a figure than Dominic Cummings has confirmed, many thousands of people lost their lives who did not need to do so because of these misjudgments.

Is it possible that the same mistakes are being made again? That the relaxations of lockdown have been proceeding too rapidly? And that the further planned unlock on 21 June is too risky to go ahead? The evidence to support these claims is certainly accumulating. Ministers seem far too willing (at least in public) to stick to their roadmap timetables and not announce a decision on the scheduled 21 June relaxation until 14 June. However, the real-time evidence coming in may already be enough to tip the balance.