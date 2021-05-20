F

or obvious reasons, we will never know why Diana, Princess of Wales, decided to be interviewed by the then little-known TV journalist Martin Bashir.

As was apparent even at the time, through unattributed briefings that made their way into books and the press, the Prince and Princess of Wales were each anxious to place the blame for the breakdown of their marriage onto the other party, with the general public acting as alternately mesmerised and appalled jurors.

It could be that the princess decided to tell her side of the story of the three people in her marriage to the BBC’s Panorama because of the programme’s prestige, and because her former husband had already had his say on ITV. She certainly wasn’t shy about telling all, as can be seen from the personal details revealed: the impact it had at the time is still reverberating now.