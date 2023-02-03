Dominic Raab must speak for himself and apologise – or resign

Until now, the victims of Dominic Raab’s alleged bullying – most of whom are said to be women – have remained anonymous. Bearing in mind the nature of the claims, that is understandable. But the veil of secrecy has now been lifted.

The claim made by Gina Miller, the anti-Brexit campaigner – in an article written for The Independent – that Mr Raab launched an “abusive” attack on her sounds strikingly similar to the anonymous accounts of others. She says he said: “I can’t make up my mind if you’re naive, got too much money or just stupid.”

That Ms Miller says Mr Raab “barked” at a BBC employee to “Go get me a f***ing car” after appearing on the Today programme also echoes anonymous complaints of his aggressive and intimidating behaviour. She describes further how her brother, Gary Marlowe, was forced to challenge Mr Raab after he appeared to confuse Mr Marlowe with the comedian Nish Kumar – a claim Mr Kumar has confirmed to this newspaper, saying that he had “no confidence” Mr Raab could “differentiate between different Asians”.