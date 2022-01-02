The government must act on energy prices. The warm spell over the new year holiday may have pushed soaring gas prices into the background, but the potential threat to the health and wellbeing of vulnerable people remains.

The charity Age UK has warned that many pensioners may switch off their heating in order to hold down their bills. Its chair, Baroness Altman, intends to write to the government this week to demand action. She said: “The problem for pensioners is that not being able to keep warm costs lives. We’re not just talking about being a bit strapped for cash. We’re talking about health deterioration or death.”

This is a particular issue for elderly people, who Age UK recommends should keep their bedrooms at 18C and their living space at 21C. But it is also vital that young children should be protected on cold nights. The NHS guideline is that their bedrooms should be between 16C and 20C.