The government must act now on energy prices

Editorial: This is a wake-up call about the nation’s immediate public health, and it should also be a wake-up call about the need for clean and affordable energy in the future

Sunday 02 January 2022 21:30
Comments
3 January 2022
3 January 2022
(Brian Adcock)

The government must act on energy prices. The warm spell over the new year holiday may have pushed soaring gas prices into the background, but the potential threat to the health and wellbeing of vulnerable people remains.

The charity Age UK has warned that many pensioners may switch off their heating in order to hold down their bills. Its chair, Baroness Altman, intends to write to the government this week to demand action. She said: “The problem for pensioners is that not being able to keep warm costs lives. We’re not just talking about being a bit strapped for cash. We’re talking about health deterioration or death.”

This is a particular issue for elderly people, who Age UK recommends should keep their bedrooms at 18C and their living space at 21C. But it is also vital that young children should be protected on cold nights. The NHS guideline is that their bedrooms should be between 16C and 20C.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in