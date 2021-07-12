Although it would be easy to regard England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final as yet another sad and sorry failure for the national team, it would be completely wrong to do so.

Gareth Southgate and his players gave the whole nation a huge lift when it was desperately needed. After 16 months in which the pandemic has kept people apart, the team’s performance on and off the pitch brought together people of all ages, classes and ethnic backgrounds.

England not only reached their first final in a major competition for 55 years. The team also outshone their predecessors in the way they conducted themselves. Euro 1996, another near miss and cruel defeat on penalties, was primarily about the football.