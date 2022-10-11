There are few duties of government more important than ensuring that children have good, nutritious food to fill their hungry bellies. So it is with great pride and maximum conviction that The Independent has partnered up with the Food Foundation, a consortium of charities, to campaign for the extension of the free school meals programme.

Ideally, as Michael Gove has suggested, the residual stigma of free meals should be removed by a system of universal provision, but that is beyond political realism. A modest change in the rules, however, would help lift some 800,000 children in England out of food poverty. That is something that, even in the present political situation, could be achieved. It should be because – crises or not – Britain remains a civilised society.

At the moment, only the very poorest children, in virtual destitution, are eligible for the security of guaranteed free daily nutrition. Households on universal credit, but where their income happens to be more than £7,400 a year (excluding benefits), are not. This low threshold applies regardless of family size or living conditions. These families are in poverty, but not poor enough for school meals. It should be an intolerable state of affairs. It implies hunger.