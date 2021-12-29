This coming year will – for many people in Britain – be the year of the squeeze. Prices are already surging, and inflation will increase further, driven by energy prices.

While incomes for many people are rising, it will be a lucky few who end the year with higher living standards than at the beginning. As The Independent can report, the Resolution Foundation outlook for most UK citizens is one of pressure and pain.

People will feel this pinch more keenly because it will appear in their pay packets. Bills will go up by an average of £600 – even this may be an underestimate, according to the foundation. Overall, household budgets will be slashed by £1,200, according to economists.