End the deafening silence on Gaza – it is time to speak up

The world was stunned by the horrific Hamas atrocity of 7 October 2023, in southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and hundreds of hostages seized – the youngest just nine months old. Despite its fierce retaliation raising immediate alarm, Israel found international backing for the right to defend itself.

But now any initial moral justification for continuing to prosecute the war 18 months on has been lost – and the disgust we once reserved for Hamas terrorists transferred to the brutal and relentless assaults by the Israeli Defence Force and the humanitarian disaster caused by its blockade.

Since the start of the war, civilians in Gaza have paid a devastating toll – the number of dead now stands at more than 52,000, according to Palestinian health authorities. With aid and water supplies into the Strip severed on day two, only to be partially reinstated and then cut again as the fighting continued, the Palestinians living in Gaza have always been little more than collateral damage.

The ceasefire wrestled into being in January this year brought brief hope the temporary truce could pave the way to negotiations for a longterm peace plan. With some of the hostages released in emotional scenes, there appeared to be a chink of light. But as those hopes died, any interest in the humanitarian catastrophe similarly seeped away.

Donald Trump attracted much attention for his bizarre – and deeply immoral – idea that the US take ownership of Gaza and to turn it into a second Mediterranean Riviera. The forcible deportation of more than two million Palestinians from their land and what’s left of their homes would represent the greatest act of ethnic cleansing since the Second World War.

When the first phase of the ceasefire expired in March – and Israel and Hamas accused each other of scuppering the deal – Israel imposed a total ban on all humanitarian aid going to Gaza. Nothing would be allowed through. No medication, no food, no supplies.

Emboldened by the US president, Benjamin Netanyahu – the Israeli prime minister – announced the resumption of its bombardment of the enclave. Shockingly, the response from the international community was muted. Israel’s allies, including the UK, should have spoken out against this counterproductive and literally aimless move, as well as the devastating humanitarian catastrophe that it caused.

The silence from the UK and others has been deafening.

Sir Keir Starmer should be ashamed that he said nothing, especially since Mr Netanyahu has now announced new plans to expand the already devastating bombardment of Gaza – and impose an indefinite occupation of the strip. His foreign minister Bezalel Smotrich put it in even more stark terms: The aim is, he said, to “completely destroy” Gaza.

It is time for the world to wake up to what is happening and to demand an end to the suffering of the Palestinians trapped in the enclave. Some people may want to turn away, unable to comprehend the levels of starvation, misery and hopelessness.

But we urge those people to read Bel Trew and Nedal Hamdouna’s harrowing account of the malnutrition now afflicting Palestinian children. Now is not the time to avert our eyes.

The British government initially wanted to support our ally. In the immediate aftermath of the horror of 7 October 2023 – a date that will live in infamy – Israel was offered support from across the world. A desire to return the hostages and seek justice was expected.

But Mr Netanyahu’s vow to “destroy Hamas” was never a realistic war aim – and it morphed into the destruction of Gaza. The 25 mile-long territory has become almost entirely uninhabitable, forcing its population into smaller and smaller refugee areas. Famine is stalking its population.

The families of the hostages still trapped inside, meanwhile, have repeatedly begged their government to agree to a ceasefire, fearing they too are under the same aid blockade and bombardment.

Mr Netanyahu has echoed the odious views expressed by Mr Smotrich, who said: “The Gazan citizens will be concentrated in the south. They will be totally despairing, understanding that there is no hope and nothing to look for in Gaza, and will be looking for relocation to begin a new life in other places.”

For the last two months, the complete aid blockade has shown that the Israeli government’s bald aim is to starve and deprive the entire population of Gaza, combatant and civilian alike.

President Trump is expected to visit Israel in the next few days, which means that there is a short period in which world opinion can make itself felt. It is time for Britain to end its silence. Mr Netanyahu must be brought to realise that he is fighting a war that is not just unwinnable, but unconscionable.

Sir Keir, find your voice – and urge Mr Trump and all world leaders to call on Mr Netanyahu to end the blockade.