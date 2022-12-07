Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

There are uncomfortable echoes of the past in Germany’s failed far-right plot

Editorial: It is evidence that the extreme right can all too easily graduate from frothing online to real-world violence and terror

Wednesday 07 December 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>The putsch, such as it was, had almost comical elements to it</p>

The putsch, such as it was, had almost comical elements to it

(AP)

The attempted putsch in Germany never had much chance of overthrowing the Federal Republic, its constitution and its government.

The plot was uncovered at a very early stage by the authorities, which suggests it was prone to infiltration, and in any case, the German people remain committed to the peaceful and democratic road to prosperity that has served them so well since the war. That trauma, and its lessons, was not about to be swept away by a gang of cranks.

Indeed, the putsch, such as it was, had almost comical elements to it, such as the involvement of the Ruritanian-sounding Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss, a scion of ancient, but minor, nobility.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in