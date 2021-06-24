When Boris Johnson declares that this will not be a normal summer for travellers, no one, for a change, is able to accuse him of dissembling. Whereas even a few months ago, boosterish voices, not least Mr Johnson, were making optimistic noises about the formidably vaccinated British enjoying the freedom of the skies once again; today the options are severely limited – and narrowing almost by the day.

Malta, Madeira, the Balearic Islands and Barbados are among the destinations that are to be added to number of “green list” destinations. However, the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, has openly offered her influential opinion – and been backed by President Emmanuel Macron of France – that all European Union countries demand that British visitors quarantine on arrival in the union.

Her advice will no doubt be unwelcome in the southern European countries such as Spain, Greece and Portugal, who depend much more on the tourist trade than Germany does, loved though the Black Forest may be at this time of year. Those nations will no doubt have been cheered by the announcement by Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, that the government intends – at some point – to allow UK residents who are fully vaccinated to skip quarantine when travelling back from amber list countries.