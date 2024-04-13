Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Independent view

The Homes for Ukraine scheme is bold and right but must be better run

Editorial: Reports of refugees sent to live with suspected gangsters underline the need for improved safeguards

Saturday 13 April 2024 18:18 BST
This would seem to be a classic example of central government adding to the responsibilities of local government while further reducing the resources available
This would seem to be a classic example of central government adding to the responsibilities of local government while further reducing the resources available (Getty)

One of the good decisions made by Michael Gove, who as housing and communities secretary was responsible for the Homes for Ukraine scheme when it was set up two years ago, was to allow the project to be driven from the bottom up.

The scheme was an expression of solidarity from the British people to the Ukrainian people, and the role of the British government, as Mr Gove saw it, was to enable and support it – but mainly to get out of the way.

It was, and remains, an overwhelming success. More than 180,000 visas have been issued to Ukrainian refugees through the sponsorship route. The problems with the scheme, exclusively reported by The Independent, in no way undermine the policy in principle – on the contrary, they argue for improved safeguards in order to ensure continuing high levels of public support for it.

