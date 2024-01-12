Military intervention in Yemen is justifiable – for now

The prime minister says that the American and British strikes against Houthi weapons bases in Yemen are “limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence”. He is right about that – and, realistically, the world cannot and should not accept that any entity, either a state or terrorist-controlled territory, can attack and kidnap civilian or military vessels moving lawfully through the Red Sea.

Importantly, that principle has been endorsed in a UN Security Council resolution, with Russia and China, the usual suspects, this time choosing to abstain rather than veto it. Given also that the actions have been taken in reasonable self-defence – HMS Diamond came under lethal attack recently, and a container vessel was captured and taken by the Houthis – the retaliation by the allies was also plainly an act of self-defence.

For those reasons, there should be no question about the sound legal basis for what the US and UK did, with minimal casualties.