I am passionate about this project because, time and again, we have this debate in our country about how we’re going to bring the gap between North and South together, about how we’re going to make sure that our growth is not just based on the City of London.

“High Speed Two is about changing the economic geography of this country, making sure the North and the Midlands benefit from the recovery as well.”

It is now almost exactly a decade ago that the then chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, uttered those confident words about this great national project.