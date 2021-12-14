The government wants to have its cake and eat it with the Human Rights Act
Editorial: It wishes to pick and choose which universal human rights it wants to honour, and in what circumstances – and does not want ministers and officials being inconvenienced by judges
Cakeism” is a disease that has suffused the entire apparatus of the Johnson administration, and contributed greatly to its routine confusions and frequent blunders.
From Brexit, to fiscal policy, to levelling up – the government has tried, and failed, to defy logic and have things both ways. Now it is the turn of the Human Rights Act to be subjected to some wishful thinking and impractical reform.
In its consultation paper, the government sets out its ambitions to reform the 1998 legislation. The justice secretary Dominic Raab, himself a lawyer, has long-disliked the Blair-era legislation, and sought to replace with it with a more “British” Bill of Rights, drawing on centuries of precedent.
