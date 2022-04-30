It has come to something when Jacob Rees-Mogg, minister for “Brexit opportunities” in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, sounds like an Independent editorial.

But on Thursday, when Mr Rees-Mogg announced that planned border checks on food coming to the UK from the European Union had been scrapped, he said the controls “would have been an act of self-harm”.

In a written statement, he said: “The remaining import controls on EU goods will no longer be introduced this year – saving British businesses up to £1bn in annual costs.” In other words, not getting Brexit done would save British consumers a significant amount of money.