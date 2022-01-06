A year on from the infamous events of 6 January 2021, and what has changed for America? Depressingly little it would seem. Indeed, for some, notably former president Donald J Trump, the “stolen” election of November 2020 has still not been concluded, still less accepted.

A Trump press spokesperson, the latest in a long line of those charged with defending the indefensible, insists that the “real insurrection” occurred when some vast conspiracy involving the Democrats and virtually every state, federal, law enforcement and judicial body delivered the White House to Joe Biden, a man painted as virtually a foreign agent of China or (ironically) Russia, and a man set on implementing a socialist people’s republic and abolishing the construction.

The madness, in other words, has not ended, and shows no sign of doing so. Despite some stirrings of sanity among the Republican Party leadership, Trump’s hold on the party is still tight, and candidates for public office still make the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago to pledge allegiance.