Two deadly explosions at Kabul airport have intensified an already difficult situation. It is a tragic turn of events.

Boris Johnson has pledged that the evacuation operation will continue despite the “barbaric” attack, the victims of which include civilians and US military personnel. Mr Johnson said that around 15,000 people have already been evacuated by British troops, and that they account for the “overwhelming majority” of those eligible to be evacuated, with the operation winding down.

Even before the latest blow to the country’s fragile security situation, it was inevitable that some people who should have been flown out would be left behind. There will be people who should qualify for evacuation on a moral basis, but technically do not. The home secretary, Priti Patel, acknowledged this when she said that the government was “absolutely dedicated and committed” to making sure people who do not escape Afghanistan ahead of the withdrawal would be able to make safe journeys to resettle in the UK.