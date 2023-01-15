Jump to content

Keir Starmer’s measured criticism of the NHS is a welcome return to electoral politics

Editorial: With admirable timing, he is pivoting to convincing the country to vote for him

Sunday 15 January 2023 17:02
<p>There is a reasonable chance that the near future may be more stable – if only in a political sense – than the near past, and that is no bad thing</p>

There is a reasonable chance that the near future may be more stable – if only in a political sense – than the near past, and that is no bad thing

In the year 2023, it is clear to see that Sir Keir Starmer means business. For most of his nearly three years as the leader of the Labour Party, a consistent (and fair) criticism of him has been that, while he has acted as a de facto prosecutor of government failure, he has fallen well short on the second and most crucial part of the job, which is to offer the alternative vision for the country that the voters want.

But Sir Keir appears to have had a plan after all. He has spent the first part of what will, in effect, have been a five-year term in opposition sorting out the Labour Party’s internal problems, including exorcising Corbynism; and now, with admirable timing, he is pivoting to convincing the country to vote for him.

It’s clear to see that he’s doing this in the time-honoured way, by moving towards the centre ground. His interview with The Sunday Telegraph, in which he promises to rid the NHS of “nonsense bureaucracy”, is a significant moment. Daring to offer measured criticism of the NHS, as opposed to relentless beatification, is a direct appeal to the very many people who are frustrated with both the government and the NHS itself.

