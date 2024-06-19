Labour must make sure that it deals with race openly, as it has promised

Sir Keir Starmer, as he often reminds us, has spent the last four years changing the Labour Party and preparing it for government. For that act of statesmanship, he should be thanked.

Every democracy needs a strong principal opposition party that can present itself as a plausible replacement government. This the UK now possesses, for the first time since Labour lost power in 2010. Vindicated by public opinion, Sir Keir has had remarkable success in his endeavours.

There is one area, however, where the difficult legacy of the past continues to haunt him and his colleagues – race.