Living with Covid” increasingly means living with a rising risk of contracting this still potentially deadly disease, being hospitalised, dying or being left with the debilitating effects of “long Covid”. Even if all of that was considered acceptable, by those tired of it all, then surely the knock-on effects on non-Covid care are still unacceptable?

Given the resistance that seems to be hardening within the Conservative Party to taking even moderate precautionary measures to slow the spread of the virus, there seems little chance that action will be taken before it is too late. Sadly, this has been the playbook throughout this pandemic.

Protecting Covid and non-Covid patients was always the point about the various restrictions and safeguards implemented. As the famous slogan said, it was to “protect the NHS” – from being so overwhelmed that it impacted other urgent care, let alone elective and non-urgent treatments.