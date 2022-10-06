Jump to content

Liz Truss needs to overcome her nanny state hang-up and tell people to save energy

Editorial: As the National Grid plans for blackouts in a worst-case scenario, the prime minister refuses to urge responsibility

Thursday 06 October 2022 21:30
<p>We fear that her starry-eyed veneration of individual liberty has distracted her from her duty </p>

(PA)

The nation faces the possibility of three-hour power cuts this winter, according to the National Grid. Planning for the winter suggests that system operators should be able to meet normal demand, but that it would be prudent to be prepared for the loss of electricity imports from the continent, the loss of gas supplies, or exceptionally cold weather.

As we report, the National Grid is to launch an incentive scheme to encourage people to use washing machines or to charge electric cars outside peak hours, in an effort to manage demand.

This is the responsible approach, and it is a pity that the prime minister seems to regard such attempts to nudge people’s behaviour as a matter purely for the industry and not the government.

