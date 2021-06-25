The prime minister considers the “matter” closed. The public may not agree that the “matter” of Matt Hancock’s hypocritical behaviour should have a line drawn under it after the health secretary’s minimalist apology for his own behaviour.

As has been excruciatingly obvious ever since the story broke, Mr Hancock has condemned in the strongest terms various others caught in similar flagrant defiance of the laws and guidelines around Covid-19, not least Professor Neil Ferguson, and a couple out for a walk and a coffee in the Peak District last year.

The “clinch” with Gina Coladangelo was plainly in breach of the guidelines, potentially in contravention of the law as it applied when the incident occurred – although the government believes not – and set a poor example for the general public. Like Dominic Cummings’s ill-starred road trip to County Durham last year, it gives the distinct impression that it is one rule for those in power and another for everyone else.