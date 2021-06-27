When Matt Hancock finally bowed to the inevitable and resigned, Sajid Javid, as a “minister for all seasons” who had already held five cabinet posts, was an obvious person for Boris Johnson to turn to.

It was a pity he overlooked another former minister also languishing on the backbenches in Jeremy Hunt, the UK’s longest-serving health secretary, who has provided sharp analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic as chair of the Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee.

Mr Johnson probably felt he owed Mr Javid more than Mr Hunt, given the manner of his surprise resignation as chancellor – after only six months – following a power struggle with the now departed but ubiquitous Dominic Cummings. While recruiting from the backbenchers allowed Mr Johnson a swift response to Mr Hancock’s exit, it is also a pity he did not take the opportunity to conduct a wider cabinet reshuffle. The prime minister, it seems, wants to ensure he is not outshone by his ministers, but it does not serve the country’s interests for people such as Gavin Williamson to limp on in important jobs that are patently beyond them.