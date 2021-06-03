Holding asylum seekers in disused and semi-derelict army barracks was always immoral; now it has been declared unlawful. The ruling by the High Court, on a case made by six asylum seekers against the home secretary, no less, is important in itself, but it also stands as a reminder of the vital role an independent and free judiciary plays in protecting individual freedoms.

It takes no great powers of extra sensory perception to imagine what the reaction might have been in Priti Patel’s office when she learned of the outcome. She has been humiliated by a handful of the kind of penniless refugees she has spent so much of her time seemingly demonising and victimising. It is not they who are “unlawful” today, but the policy of the Right Honourable Priti Patel MP. That is how justice should be dispensed, with no regard to political pressure or public opinion. She might swear and rant about lefty lawyers and the like as much as she wants, but Ms Patel faces a claim for damages. Many will think it couldn’t happen to a nicer home secretary.

Of course Napier Barracks was unsafe, and even Ms Patel and the Home Office sought improvements in standards at the establishment, which formerly provided accommodation to squaddies that would have been judged spartan even by the Victorian standards prevailing when they were built. The litany of shortcomings detailed during the hearings is long and depressing to read about, let alone try to live in: overcrowded, underventilated dormitories affording no privacy, fire risks, filth and generally decrepit state fall some way short of the Home Office’s claims that the place was safe and secure. Sadly, such conditions are commonplace for fellow human beings escaping torture, and have shamed the nation for too long.