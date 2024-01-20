Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent view

A national information campaign is urgently needed to protect children from measles

Editorial: Victoria Atkins, the health secretary, must act to raise take-up of the MMR vaccine

Saturday 20 January 2024 17:49
Comments
<p>Not only is measles a serious illness – it is completely preventable</p>

Not only is measles a serious illness – it is completely preventable

(Getty Images)

Measles can kill. So far, there have been no deaths reported in the latest flare-up of the illness, which was more or less eliminated in this country eight years ago. But unless immunisation rates can be raised significantly, children will die. It is estimated that, since measles vaccinations were introduced in the United Kingdom in 1968, they have saved 4,500 lives.

That is why Professor Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, issued a “national call to action” this week. The outbreaks of 200 cases in the West Midlands and a further 100 suspected cases, plus a surge of cases in Greater London, are the inevitable consequence of vaccination rates falling as low as 81 per cent in some areas.

Official figures show that the take-up of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine nationally is at 84.5 per cent – its lowest point in more than a decade, and well below the target of 95 per cent.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in