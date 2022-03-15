Even in such times as these, sometimes the stars align just right for a happy result. After years of unfair detention, two UK-Iranian dual nationals, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, are having their passports returned, and, it seems, will be released.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of their families, Foreign Office diplomats, lawyers and MPs such as Tulip Siddiq, the pair may soon be home. They were in effect both hostages, under house arrest and in jail, and now, at least in the eyes of the ayatollahs, the ransom has been paid. An unhappy combination of war, oil and money comprise the teeth in the key that has unlocked their cells.

The most obvious and long-running source of contention was the £400m or so that the British authorities were themselves holding hostage, in effect, since the fall of the Shah in the revolution of 1979. This piece of leftover business was the payment made to the UK for a consignment of British Chieftain tanks, duly embargoed when the Islamic Republic of Iran transformed from reliable western ally to implacable enemy and sponsor of terrorism.