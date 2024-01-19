Netanyahu has made a serious error in his rejection of a two-state solution

The prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is one of the few leading figures in the world whose experience of high office stretches back to the 20th century.

He was elected to the role for the first time in 1996. He has seen peace initiatives come and go (some dispatched by him personally), as well as intifadas, military operations undertaken with varying success, and brutal atrocities, such as those perpetrated on 7 October by Hamas.

In all that time, Mr Netanyahu has been outspoken – and far beyond even that. But he has said few things as momentous, or as badly timed, as his latest rejection of the idea of creating a properly independent nation of Palestine, and of the “two-state solution” – a concept that forms the basis of US foreign policy on the issue. Coming, as it does, after months of patient diplomacy and support from the Biden administration, it feels very much like an insult, and was likely intended as such.