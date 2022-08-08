Perhaps because of his fanatical loyalty to Boris Johnson – serving as his final chief of staff under bunker conditions – Steve Barclay MP has never given the impression of being a soft touch.

Now, as health secretary in what is supposed to be a “caretaker” government, and thus not designed for radical action, even Mr Barclay sees fit to raise the alarm about the state of the NHS. If he shows such concern, things must be bad.

The NHS in England cannot wait for a new prime minister to be in post to tackle the crisis it faces, Mr Barclay warns. Our hospitals could see “very serious challenges coming down the track” in the autumn and winter from flu and another Covid wave, he adds.