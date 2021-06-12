In any negotiation, it is important to hold the high moral ground. Unfortunately for the people and businesses of Northern Ireland, Boris Johnson abandoned that territory some time ago and is having difficulty retaking it.

It was Mr Johnson who agreed both the Ireland protocol of the withdrawal agreement and the trade treaty that finally put it into effect on 1 January this year. Now he appears to be complaining, in effect, that the European Union expects him to abide by the small print.

He accuses the EU of taking a “theologically draconian” approach, while the EU is able to sound innocently reasonable in merely asking that Mr Johnson keep his side of the bargain.