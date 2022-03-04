“If there is an explosion, it is the end of everything”. There’s nothing greatly exaggerated about Volodymyr Zelensky’s warnings about a serious hit to any of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear power plants. It is like the launching of a nuclear warhead, moving the war into a wholly new dimension, with unknowable consequences.

The release of a cloud of nuclear dust into the air could blow in every direction across Europe and Russia, poisoning people, land, water supplies and the food chain across Eurasia. It could conceivably cause more damage than the accidental explosion at Chernobyl in 1986 (a site now under Russian occupation, once again).

Reckless as ever, Russian forces have apparently intentionally shelled Europe’s largest nuclear power station at Zaporizhzhia, in the southeast of the country. Perhaps, being open-minded, it was just as a result of incompetence or the kind of indiscriminate attacks that have characterised Russia’s “special military operation”, not that that explanation is especially reassuring. The consequences of a nuclear “incident”, whoever is responsible, are too appalling to contemplate.