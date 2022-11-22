Jump to content

Our Christmas appeal will focus on helping the most vulnerable

Tuesday 22 November 2022 21:30
<p>Even in the good times, many people still get ‘left behind’ through no fault of their own</p>

In the midst of an unprecedented cost of living crisis, it is only right that The Independent’s Christmas appeal should concentrate on the most vulnerable. As the name implies, the 2022 On The Breadline campaign aims to give some real help to those who would otherwise have nowhere to turn.

The Comic Relief charity, which has decades of experience in providing practical assistance through a range of organisations, is an ideal partner to make sure that the maximum help is provided to those in the greatest need.

